Repairs starting at Pitts School Road and Concord Parkway

CONCORD – Contract crews are mobilizing to start repairs at U.S. 29 and Pitts School Road Thursday morning, after a water main break shut down the intersection last Wednesday.

The N.C. Department of Transportation is helping with oversight and inspection of the repairs. Repairs are anticipated to take up to three weeks, depending on progress and weather conditions.

Crews will first have to excavate material and grade the work area. At about 300 feet long and 100 feet wide, the work area is roughly the size of a football field.

The next phase involves backfilling the site with soil and stone to rebuild the road’s subgrade. Once complete, contract crews will pave over the area, install temporary road markings as well as curbs and gutters. Permanent road markings will be installed in the spring.

While the road remains closed, drivers are encouraged to follow a posted detour along Pitts School Road, Roberta Road and George Liles Parkway. Any barricades that are placed in the road are there for safety reasons and should not be driven around or removed.

For real-time travel information, visit DriveNC.gov or follow NCDOT on social media