 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Repairs starting at Pitts School Road and Concord Parkway
0 Comments
top story

Repairs starting at Pitts School Road and Concord Parkway

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Pitts School Road closing

After the water main break, the N.C. Department of Transportation expects repairs to Pitts School Road to take three weeks. The damaged roadway is beside the former Gate station.

 Mark Plemmons

CONCORD – Contract crews are mobilizing to start repairs at U.S. 29 and Pitts School Road Thursday morning, after a water main break shut down the intersection last Wednesday.

The N.C. Department of Transportation is helping with oversight and inspection of the repairs. Repairs are anticipated to take up to three weeks, depending on progress and weather conditions.

Crews will first have to excavate material and grade the work area. At about 300 feet long and 100 feet wide, the work area is roughly the size of a football field.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

The next phase involves backfilling the site with soil and stone to rebuild the road’s subgrade. Once complete, contract crews will pave over the area, install temporary road markings as well as curbs and gutters. Permanent road markings will be installed in the spring.

While the road remains closed, drivers are encouraged to follow a posted detour along Pitts School Road, Roberta Road and George Liles Parkway. Any barricades that are placed in the road are there for safety reasons and should not be driven around or removed.

Water Main Break

A water main break shut down the intersection at Concord Parkway and Pitts School Road.

For real-time travel information, visit DriveNC.gov or follow NCDOT on social media

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Toyota creating 'lunar cruiser' to be driven on the moon

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts