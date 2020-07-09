Repticon in Concord this weekend - animal rights group unhappy

Kenny Robinson is the general manager for the Cabarrus Arena & Events Center.

He said the venue has taken extra precautions in preparation for the event.

“Repticon submitted a plan, which we put some venue-specific things and forwarded it to the Cabarrus County Emergency Management, and they in turn forwarded it to the Cabarrus Health Alliance for review,” he said. “The key points of that plan were that we move them from a 20,000-square foot building to a 70,000-square foot building and didn’t let the size of the show change.

“They have to have the same number of vendors, the same number of tables that typically they have in the 20,000-square foot room; we put all of that in the 70,000-square foot room just to spread things out.”

Masks will also be required at all times for employees, Repticon vendors and the public. Additionally, Cabarrus Arena & Events Center made the normally eight- to 12-foot aisles into 25-foot aisles to help prevent violations of 6-foot social distancing rules in the state. While doing that, they also have made all aisles one way while limiting the capacity inside the building to 249 people, including vendors and employees.