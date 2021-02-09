Resident accuses Harrisburg council member of online bullying

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Smith has also violated the town council's Code of Conduct in the past. Smith was previously censored due to leaking information about a potential development to his neighbors.

Herrick said she is asking for the town to update its Code of Conduct to include social media.

"This is a problem that has been escalating for the past year. Not only is the council person attacking me on public forums, he tags my neighbors in his posts to incite political discord and public bashing.

"It has created a very hostile environment in my neighborhood for me and my family. I think the code of conduct should be more specific to prevent social media harassment.

"I expect council to take this seriously and address this situation. Preventing further incidents for me and stopping any future social media attacks by an elected official."

There is currently nothing in the Harrisburg Town Council Code of conduct that specifies exactly and how to interact with the public online, virtually or even in person.

Council member Diamond Staton-Williams proposed an addition to the Code of Conduct to encompass those situations.