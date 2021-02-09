Resident accuses Harrisburg council member of online bullying

HARRISBURG — A complaint was filed against Council member Ron Smith by a town resident over comments made on social media.
The complaint was read into the Harrisburg Town Council meeting Monday. Rebecca Herrick, the woman who filed the complaint, said Smith bullied her online.
The comments were posted to the Harrisburg NC Facebook. Some group members were discussing drivers speeding through Deer Drive. During that discussion. Smith engaged in an exchange with another person where he called someone crazy.
His post read: “do [sic] you guys still have that crazy lady running through your neighborhood call [sic] the police at random???”
Herrick said that Smith was referencing her in the comment.
Last year during Phase 1 of Governor Roy Cooper's Stay at home order, Herrick said she was walking outdoors with her 4-year-old when she passed a large house party and realized Smith was in attendance. She began taking photos of the party from the sidewalk, then a man left the party and began chasing her down the street screaming to hand over her phone. Herrick called 9-1-1 and Cabarrus County Sheriff's deputies arrived on scene but no charges were filed and no citations were given.
This party was held after Smith motioned at a March 16, 2020 emergency town council meeting to declare a local state of emergency due to COVID-19.
Smith has also violated the town council's Code of Conduct in the past. Smith was previously censored due to leaking information about a potential development to his neighbors.
Herrick said she is asking for the town to update its Code of Conduct to include social media.
"This is a problem that has been escalating for the past year. Not only is the council person attacking me on public forums, he tags my neighbors in his posts to incite political discord and public bashing.
"It has created a very hostile environment in my neighborhood for me and my family. I think the code of conduct should be more specific to prevent social media harassment.
"I expect council to take this seriously and address this situation. Preventing further incidents for me and stopping any future social media attacks by an elected official."
There is currently nothing in the Harrisburg Town Council Code of conduct that specifies exactly and how to interact with the public online, virtually or even in person.
Council member Diamond Staton-Williams proposed an addition to the Code of Conduct to encompass those situations.
"I think given that the complaint came because of those issues that were happening in our community that were posted online, I think that's something that we should all want to support to protect ourselves and our communications, for town events and for us as elected officials," Staton-Williams said.