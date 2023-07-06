KANNAPOLIS - A number of City of Kannapolis residents have graduated from the Citizens Fire Academy.

The academy concentrates on the services and functions of the Kannapolis Fire Department and provides citizens with a better understanding of what it takes to be a firefighter.

Citizens participating in the free ten-week fire academy toured fire stations, learned the history of fire service, fire prevention, education and investigation, emergency driving, rescue operations and more.

The next academy will be held in Spring 2024. The applications can be found at https://www.kannapolisnc.gov/.../Fire/Citizens-Fire-Academy.