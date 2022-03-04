Residents to review Academy-Gibson Village Park Master Plan, Conceptual Designs

CONCORD – The City of Concord is continuing work to develop a park and connectivity master plan for the Academy-Gibson Village area. The master plan will guide decisions on the development and renovation of facilities and amenities owned and operated by the city to improve the public’s overall enjoyment and experience while visiting the park and greenway. The city recently concluded an online public input survey and will now host an open house for the community to further review conceptual designs, ask questions, and provide feedback.

The open house will be held on Saturday, March 26 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Academy Recreation Center, located at 147 Academy Ave., NW in Concord. During the open house, Concord Parks and Recreation staff will be available to answer questions, present the latest conceptual drawings, and discuss next steps in the planning process.