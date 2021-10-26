Retired Concord Electric Systems Director receives Order of the Long Leaf Pine

Born and raised in Concord, Pate attended Tusculum College in Tennessee before returning home and joining the City of Concord in 1984. Pate served as director of Concord’s Electric Systems for 12 years before his retirement on April 1, 2021. During his distinguished career with the city, Pate helped the community through some of the region’s worst natural disasters, including Hurricane Hugo, and skillfully guided the city’s Electric Systems through challenging financial periods. Thanks to his leadership and the hard work of his team, today the city’s Electric Systems has some of the lowest rates in the state and continues to maintain a reputation for exceptional customer service.

“I am very humbled by this recognition for just trying to do the best job possible for the town I grew up in,” said Pate. “The real recognition should go to my coworkers in the electric department, city directors, city management, and the City Council and Mayor who have supported me over 37 years of employment with the city.”

Pate is also the ElectriCities of North Carolina 2021 Public Power Distinguished Service Award recipient. This award recognizes leaders with 10 or more years of experience who have demonstrated exceptional leadership and dedication to public power, brought their organization to a new level of excellence, led by example, and inspired their employees and staff to improve processes, services, and operations.