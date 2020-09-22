Retired Concord firefighter celebrates 100th birthday

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Former Concord resident James E. Lee celebrated his 100th birthday at his daughter’s home in Weeki Wachee, Florida, where he now lives.

A Zoom party for family members was planned as no one could travel to celebrate in person. Even at 100 years old, James learned the newest technology methods for getting together as a family as best as possible during the coronavirus pandemic.

James was born in Concord on Sept. 9, 1920, and lived there most of his life. He worked at the Concord Fire Department and retired as assistant chief after 33 years of service. He is the oldest living retired fireman from the state of North Carolina and is proud to hold that honor.

In his younger days, James played guitar in several bands and loved performing at nursing homes on his own until arthritis in his fingers caused him to retire from playing.

He has three grandchildren, two great-grandchildren and three great-great-grandchildren. He has made a five-generation family photo possible, a milestone for most families.

To keep healthy, he takes 20-minute walks every day and stays as active as he can. A little humor never hurts, either; he is just as spry now as he was 50 years ago.

His next goal? He’s shooting for 101.