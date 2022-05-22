 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Reunions

Reunions: Central Class of '71, Swinson, MPHS Class of '82

If you have community news such as reunions, anniversaries, special events and other society news, email mplemmons@independenttribune.com.

Central Cabarrus Class of 1971

The Central Cabarrus Class of 1971 will have its “Better Late Than Never” 50 year class reunion at the Club at Irish Creek in Kannapolis on Saturday, June 11, from 7-11 p.m.

Classmates can get full details and register at www.centralcabarrus71.com, or call Larry Furr at 704-699-9385 for more information.

Friday, May 27, is the final day to register.

Swinson reunion

The Swinson family reunion will be Sunday, Aug. 7, from 12:30-5 p.m. at Mission Baptist Church, 12444 Mission Church Road, Locust. For more information, call 704-855-9456 after 4 p.m.

NW Cabarrus High School Class of 1982

Northwest Cabarrus High School Class of 1982 will have its reunion on Saturday, June 11, at Atrium Health Stadium. Gates open at 5:30 p.m. and the game starts at 6:30 p.m.

For more information, email nwcabarrus1982reunion@gmail.com or call 704-762-1653.

