Reunions: MPHS, NW Cabarrus and Swinsons

Mount Pleasant Class of 1956 reunion

Mount Pleasant High School Class of 1956 will hold a reunion Friday, May 13, at 11:30 a.m. at the 73 & Main Restaurant, 1467 N. Main St., Mount Pleasant.

RSVP by Monday, May 9, to Pat Moser at 704-932-1741 or pmoser1938@gmail.com.

Swinson reunion

The Swinson family reunion will be Sunday, Aug. 7, from 12:30-5 p.m. at Mission Baptist Church, 12444 Mission Church Road, Locust. For more information, call 704-855-9456 after 4 p.m.

NW Cabarrus High School Class of 1982

Northwest Cabarrus High School Class of 1982 will have its reunion on Saturday, June 11, at Atrium Health Stadium. Gates open at 5:30 p.m. and the game starts at 6:30 p.m.

For more information, email nwcabarrus1982reunion@gmail.com or call 704-762-1653.