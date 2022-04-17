Swinson reunion

The Swinson family reunion will be Sunday, Aug. 7, from 12:30—5 p.m. at Mission Baptist Church, 12444 Mission Church Road, Locust. For more information, call 704-855-9456 after 4 p.m.

CCHS 1980 reunion

The 1980 graduating class of Central Cabarrus High School will be having a 40 year+2 class reunion the evening of April 23 at the Cabarrus Country Club.

To receive additional information about the reunion plans and to register for the event please go to https://Srice1214.wixsite.com/cchs1980reunion.

NW Cabarrus High School Class of 1982

Northwest Cabarrus High School class of 1982 will have its reunion on Saturday, June 11 at Atrium Health Stadium. Gates open at 5:30 p.m. and the game starts at 6:30 p.m.

For more information email: nwcabarrus1982reunion@gmail.com or call 704-762-1653.