Northwest Cabarrus Super 4 reunion

Northwest Cabarrus High School will be holding the Super 4 and Friends reunion on April 9 at the Kannapolis Laureate Center, 401 Laureate Way, Kannapolis.

The doors open at 6 p.m. Dinner will be at 7 p.m. catered by The Dough Girls. DJ entertainment and reminiscing featuring DJ Jim Shafer is at 8 p.m. Goodnight will be at 10 p.m. The cost is $40 per person.

We would like to have your reservation sent in by March 25, 2022. For any questions, contact Gray Fisher at 704-785-7317 (Class of 67); Gary Walter at 336-210-2471 (Class of 68); Jimmy Brewer at 980-521-1689 (Class of 69). Classmates please come and enjoy a night out to see old friends, make new ones and to enjoy reminiscing, good food, and lots of laughter.

Swinson family reunion

The Swinson family reunion will be held on Sunday, Aug. 7, from 12:30—5 p.m. at Mission Baptist Church, 12444 Mission Church Road, Locust. For more information, call 704-855-9456 after 4 p.m.

CCHS 1980 reunion

The 1980 graduating class of Central Cabarrus High School will be having a 40 year+2 class reunion the evening of April 23 at the Cabarrus Country Club.

To receive additional information about the reunion plans and to register for the event please go to https://Srice1214.wixsite.com/cchs1980reunion.

NW Cabarrus High School Class of 1982

Northwest Cabarrus High School class of 1982 will be holding its reunion on Saturday, June 11 at Atrium Health Stadium. Gates open at 5:30 p.m. and the game starts at 6:30 p.m.

For more information email: nwcabarrus1982reunion@gmail.com or call 704-762-1653.