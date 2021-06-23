 Skip to main content
Rev. Bob Palisin honored
Rev. Bob Palisin honored

Church honors pastor

The Consistory at New Gilead Reformed Church voted to name the Rev. Bob Palisin as Pastor Emeritus on Sunday during morning worship at 11 a.m.

An ice cream social, which is open to the public, will be held from 3-5 p.m. Sunday at the church, 2400 Old Salisbury-Concord Road, Concord.

Palisin will be celebrating his "emeritus" status and second retirement at age 83. He has served as a pastor for 59 years, having been ordained in Youngstown, Ohio, in 1962.

