Road closure extends on Lincoln Street Southwest

The closure is necessary to protect drivers as the bridge on Lincoln Street Southwest is no longer safe for vehicles to travel across. The road will remain closed until construction of the new bridge is complete.

The Lincoln Street bridge has deteriorated after years of wear. The design process for a new bridge is already underway, as the city had anticipated replacing the bridge in 2023. However, the city is closing the road now because recent inspections revealed the bridge is deteriorating faster than predicted and is no longer structurally safe. Construction of the new bridge is anticipated to begin in 2023, with the final completion date to be determined.