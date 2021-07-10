 Skip to main content
Road work coming up in Mecklenburg County
Road work coming up in Mecklenburg County

CHARLOTTE — The N.C. Department of Transportation has awarded a $6.7 million contract to upgrade more than 20 miles of state roads in Mecklenburg County.

The contract calls for milling, resurfacing, and reconstructing shoulders on several primary roads including:

U.S. 74 (Independence Boulevard) between Windsor Square Drive and Rice Road Extension in Matthews.

N.C. 160 (Steele Creek Road) between Hoover Creek Boulevard and the South Carolina line.

N.C. 115 (Old Statesville Road) between N.C. 73 and Gilead Road in Huntersville.

N.C. 16 (Brookshire Boulevard) between Lawton Road and Interstate 85.

N.C. 16 (Providence Road) between Sardis and Ferncliff Roads.

Improvements are also included in this contract for 19 sections of secondary roads.

Work can get underway as soon as July 26, wrapping up by Aug. 1, 2022.

