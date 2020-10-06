Roadway death rates drop across North Carolina

RALEIGH – Road safety in North Carolina took a turn for the better in 2019.

North Carolina’s traffic deaths decreased by 4.4 percent in 2019, according to data recently released by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA). This decrease is nearly twice the national rate.

According to the report 1,373 people were killed in North Carolina traffic crashes in 2019, which is 63 fewer deaths than in 2018.

“Safety is our No. 1 priority so it’s encouraging anytime we experience fewer deaths on our roads,” said N.C. Department of Transportation Secretary Eric Boyette. “But we will not be satisfied until we have no traffic fatalities. Everyone must do their part and commit to safe driving practices such as wearing seat belts, slowing down, avoiding distractions and not driving while impaired.”

Mark Ezzell, director of the N.C. Governor’s Highway Safety Program, said it’s more important than ever for people to be vigilant about safe driving.