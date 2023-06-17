Dan Levinson, the owner of Concord’s Ellis Jewelers, has been inspired to sponsor a Future Jewelry Designers Contest for the past 14 years. He encourages Cabarrus County public school students to design necklace pendants every year.

The judges who decide on the finalists are Levinson and his wife, Stacy Jentis Levinson. Then, the finalists are posted on a store’s Facebook page, and the Cabarrus County residents are encouraged to vote for their favorite pendants with Facebook’s well-known “loves and likes.”

This year’s winners were Miss Aashvika Mandal, a fourth grader at W.R. Odell Elementary School; Miss Addison Davis, a seventh grader at C.C. Griffin Middle School, and Mr. Landon Rappe, a ninth grader at Central Cabarrus High School.

On Thursday, May 25, the three student finalists were recognized for their jewelry design achievements with certificates at an early evening ceremony at Ellis Jewelers.

Fourteen years ago, Levinson sought a community service project with the county’s schools to promote student involvement within the jewelry field. Every year, the number of entries increases.

Levinson said, “I am amazed at the students’ creativity, talent, and playfulness in the jewelry they design.” He added, “Some pendants are dedicated to the students’ deceased pets and grandparents and in honor of their parents.

Landon Rappe designed a pendant to memorialize his family’s recently deceased Rottweiler. A detailed sketch of the dog’s face is on the back of the pendant. Rappe gifted the original pendant to his mom.

Addison Davis’s pendant was shaped as a Cardinal bird design, utilizing ruby-colored enamel.

Aashvika Mandal’s pendant represents purity and innocence, designed in white and pink pearls.

Levinson encourages more children to enter the contest in 2024. He said, “Everyone should have fun. It’s not always the most intricate or complicated pieces that win.”

All three students have kept their original pendants in their families to treasure. However, replicas may be ordered and custom designed in person or online by contacting Dan Levinson at Ellis Jewelers at 29 Union St. S. in historical Concord.