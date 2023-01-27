 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Rockwell man is arrested on sexual assault charges

McCrary

Detectives learned that 40-year-old Jeremiah Yoane McCrary had assaulted the victim while he was supervising her in his Rockwell home.

 Rowan County Sheriff's office

A Rockwell man was arrested for indecent liberties with a minor and sexual assault.

The Rowan County Sheriff’s Office was called to investigate a sexual assault of a seven year old child, Dec. 22, 2022.

The victim was sent to the Terrie Hess House Child Advocacy Center which partners with law enforcement and the Department of Social Services in providing services for victims of abuse.

After a thorough investigation, the sheriff’s office obtained warrants for McCrary’s arrest, charging him with first degree statutory sexual offense and indecent liberties with a child.

He was arrested Thursday, Jan. 26, and placed in the Rowan County Jail under a $35,000 secured bond.



