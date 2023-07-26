For 30 years the cities of Concord and Killarney, Ireland, have been Sister Cities. In almost as long a time the Rocky River Golf Club and Killarney Golf & Fishing Club have been sister golf courses.

On a trip to Killarney in June to honor the 30th anniversary, Concord Mayor Bill Dusch, City Councilman Terry Crawford and Concord Sister Cities Association president John Dunlap found a way to honor former Killarney mayor Sean Counihan and his beloved city by naming a hole at Rocky River in their honor.

In a special presentation in the Killarney Town Hall on June 22, Dusch, Crawford and Dunlap presented Counihan with an exact copy of the sign now posted at the tee area of the 13th hole at Rocky River.

The sign reads: “To honor the 30th anniversary of Concord, NC and Killarney, Ireland being Sister Cities as well as the relationship between Rocky River Golf Club and The Killarney Golf and Fishing Club, this hole is named for former Killarney Mayor Sean Counihan, a great supporter of golf and our two cities. 2023.”

The 13th hole at Rocky River was chosen because of its hilly counters, numerous boulders and elevated green, all traits found on Irish golf courses.

“Sean Counihan is one of the great ambassadors for Killarney,” Dusch said. “Besides honoring our wonderful 30 years as Sister Cities, we felt it was an appropriate gesture to also recognize Sean’s many contributions … and there is no better way than through golf.”

“We have been blessed to have Sean as a good friend to Concord over the years and a most gracious host whenever we visit Killarney,” Dunlap said. “He truly loves golf and even when we played a round at the Killeen Course at Killarney Golf and Fishing Club on our recent trip, he found the time to provide some golf instruction to my 15-year-old son Jake.”

Counihan was totally surprised by the award, as it was kept a secret from him until the Town Hall ceremony.

“I was honored but also shocked by the announcement from our twin town,” Counihan said. “I was humbled that Mayor Dusch, Terry Crawford and John Dunlap outlined to those present here in our Town Hall how myself and others on our Sister Cities committee are tremendous ambassadors. I thank the people of Concord from the bottom of my heart.”