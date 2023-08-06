Most of us flush the toilet or drain the sink and don’t give it much thought, but Cabarrus leaders have been giving it a lot of thought the past couple of years and it is paying off.

Expansion at the Rocky River Regional Waste Water Treatment Plant is creating capacity to meet the sewer and waste water treatment needs of Cabarrus County for years to come.

“Construction is well underway and we have a great team working on a design to build that will expedite the project,” said Chad Voncannon, the engineering director for the Water and Sewer Authority of Cabarrus County (WSACC), which operates the plant.

Voncannon and WSACC Executive Director Mike Wilson led a tour of the expansion project recently. A big portion of the early phase work is complete or nearing completion.

The demand

Rapid development over the last decade plus changes in regulatory measurements had pushed the plant to near capacity, though not past capacity, according to officials with WSACC.

In 2018, actual waste water flow into the plant increased as much as the previous 10 years combined, according to WSACC. An expansion of the plant was required and WSACC got it started in 2019.

In 2022, the actual flow into the plant was 21.11 million gallons per day. That left 5.39 million gallons a day of capacity, the equivalent of the flow of 23,042 3-bedroom homes.

A change in regulations also pushed the daily waste water flow closer to capacity by requiring adding a theoretical daily flow from new homes and projects permitted, but not necessarily built. That led WSACC and its partners Charlotte Water, Concord, Kannapolis, Mount Pleasant and Harrisburg to move to an allocation system for new development each year. The first year’s allocation was a little more than 2.2 million gallons flow a day.

An aggressive construction schedule

The plant is a hive of activity on a daily basis. Dozens are working at various places on construction along with the normal day-to-day operation.

Normal treatment operations can’t stop because of construction and doesn’t, Voncannon said.

The expansion has not been hampered by the supply chain issues as much as some projects across North Carolina.

“We have plenty of space so we told (our contractors) if you need something and find it, go ahead and get it,” Voncannon said.

Many things that will be needed are already on-site. Some are in storage containers and others are stacked on the ground. It is one advantage of having a 300-acre site.

Two major lines bring the untreated waste water into the plant. One comes from Concord, Mt. Pleasant and Kannapolis and another from the southwestern side of the county.

Large multimillion-gallon storage tanks are being built which will help manage the flow. Voncannon said sometimes there might be more flow than usual and it can be stored until the plant is ready for it to move into the treatment system.

“It might not look that impressive because so much of what we are building is below the ground,” Voncannon said.

The process

The plant is a two-stage biological wastewater treatment facility that follows strict EPA guidelines.

One change being made is the conversion from an oxygen-based system. Currently the plant generates oxygen and feeds it into the treatment area, where the waste water is splashed up into the oxygen. The oxygen feeds the organisms that break down and devour the waste in the water.

Voncannon said the new process will bubble up air into the waste water from below, accomplishing the same goal — providing oxygen for the organisms.

Most waste water treatment plants use that method now and there are some potential gains in efficiency with that process.

The solid waste that remains is incinerated on-site. The process is constant, but no smoke is visible. There is a heat capture system that is used to warm the plant’s buildings, which saves on electrical costs.

“It reduces the materials down by a 60 to one ratio,” Voncannon said

The remaining ash is spread in the pasture and hay fields around the treatment portion of the complex. It is still on the plant’s land.

“It is really good for growing hay,” Voncannon said.

The ash once was used by a brick company in Anson County. They added the ash to their mix and it made the bricks lighter. The company is no longer in business.

Voncannon said the University of North Carolina at Charlotte is studying other possible uses for the ash.

Planning for the future

WSACC began master planning this year. The timeline was 20 years with a focus on the first 10. The report looks at population and flow projections; permitting future expansion needs; drinking water needs projections; and begin permitting process.

“Beyond this expansion we will develop a plan to meet the future,” Voncannon said.

The treatment plant, off Simplicity Road in Cabarrus County, was built in 1979.