ROCOC holds successful clothing giveaway over weekend

ROWAN COUNTY — With unemployment in the state still high as businesses slowly reopen due to the COVID-19 pandemic, help is needed across all of North Carolina.

With that in mind, the Rowan One Church One Child (ROCOC) Program is doing what it can to help.

The program held a successful clothing giveaway this weekend for individuals who might be in need of a little extra support during these tough times.

ROCOC is a program partnered with the Rowan County Department of Social Services (DSS), area churches and civic organizations.

The program has a goal to help meet the needs of children and families supported by Rowan County DSS as well as foster parents and their relatives who care for those in foster care in the area.

Additionally, the hope is to educate church members about the needs of children and family who could use support and assistance in the county.

For more information about the partnership visit the Rowan One Church One Child webpage, or if you are interested in become a member church or organization, you can contact Nadean Quarterman by phone at 704-216-8462 or email at nadean.quarterman@rowancounty.gov.