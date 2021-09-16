Rose Hill Missionary Baptist is helping the community get involved and vaccinated

Jones isn’t the only person at Rose Hill trying to inform the community about the effects of COVID-19.

Elder said there are several health care workers in the congregation who express concern about how strained their workplaces have become.

Elder said educating the younger generation about the vaccine is a major concern.

“I know the 20-something population is not as worried,” Elder said. “Their age group is big on my mind right now.”

She said she has seen how some people in their 20s or 30s believe COVID-19 isn’t a big deal for them.

But COVID vaccines aren’t the only health services that will be available at the church on Saturday for the awareness day. Residents will have access to health screenings and blood pressure checks.

There will also be an opportunity for people to talk about some of the issues the community is facing.

Elder said there is a lack of changes affecting the Rose Hill community — like roads needing to be repaved.

She also said the community needs another center like the Sherril House.