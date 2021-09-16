Rose Hill Missionary Baptist is helping the community get involved and vaccinated

Rose Hill Missionary Baptist Church in Kannapolis is hosting a community awareness day on Saturday, and the congregation is inviting all those in the community to attend.
The event will be from 3-6 p.m. Sept. 18 with free COVID vaccines, health screenings, voter registration and information about volunteering at election polls.
One of the major reasons the church wanted to hold the event is due to the recent spike in COVID-19 cases. Event attendees will be able to receive a free COVID-19 vaccine.
And for those with questions about the vaccine, church member Elena Elder said residents are invited to come and ask.
“We recognize that our community hasn’t been very big on taking the vaccine,” Elder explained. “We recognize that the African-American community has a hesitancy toward the vaccine.”
The Rev. Maurice Jones, pastor at Rose Hill, has been a major voice in the community in helping to spark discussion about the vaccine.
“Our pastor has been that person trying to keep everyone updated and bring back research, not just what you hear on TV,” Elder explained.
Jones shared his vaccine journey with his congregation and community and explained why he got it. Elder said he has also helped people with questions get connected with research and data information.
Jones isn’t the only person at Rose Hill trying to inform the community about the effects of COVID-19.
Elder said there are several health care workers in the congregation who express concern about how strained their workplaces have become.
Elder said educating the younger generation about the vaccine is a major concern.
“I know the 20-something population is not as worried,” Elder said. “Their age group is big on my mind right now.”
She said she has seen how some people in their 20s or 30s believe COVID-19 isn’t a big deal for them.
But COVID vaccines aren’t the only health services that will be available at the church on Saturday for the awareness day. Residents will have access to health screenings and blood pressure checks.
There will also be an opportunity for people to talk about some of the issues the community is facing.
Elder said there is a lack of changes affecting the Rose Hill community — like roads needing to be repaved.
She also said the community needs another center like the Sherril House.
Elder said the Sherril House used to be a place for the community to congregate and for kids to play basketball or on its playground.
“It was a meeting place in the community,” Elder said. “We need to get something like that back.”
Residents also will be provided information on how to sign up to talk at Kannapolis City Council meetings to bring up these issues.
And it wouldn’t be a Rose Hill event without breaking bread. So residents can expect a free meal.
Elder said that anyone from the Rose Hill Community or adjacent to it are invited to come, eat and talk.
Rose Hill Missionary Baptist Church is at 216 Rice St., Kannapolis.