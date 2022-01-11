Rotary Square Blessing Box found with broken glass and doors, closes for the week

The Blessing Box in Rotary Square will be closed for at least a week, said 1Can Founder Sheryl Kluge after the box was reportedly vandalized.

Kluge said the Blessing Box at 111 Union St. S., was found Monday morning with its doors hanging off the hinges and panes of glass broken. Kluge also said dry and wet foods had been smeared in the box.

The box has been serving the community at Rotary Square since October 2020. Gabe Perry earned his Eagle Scout Award through his work establishing the Blessing Box. At the time, it was the sixth Blessing Box to go up in Cabarrus County, and it was the third box sponsored by Boy Scouts of America. This Saturday, Jan. 15, will also mark the third year 1Can has been serving the Cabarrus County community.

Kluge said she was heartbroken when she saw the state of the box.

“Gabe has worked so hard to get sponsors and to coordinate things so that the box stays full,” Kluge said. “This box has fed thousands in the last year that it has been in existence.”

While the Blessing Boxes are open to all who need them, this box is specifically geared toward helping the homeless in the community.

