Rotary Square Blessing Box found with broken glass and doors, closes for the week
Rotary Square

  • Updated
Rotary Club OneCan Blessing Box

The Rotary Square Blessing Box was found Monday morning with its glass panes broken and food smeared. 

 Submitted Photo

The Blessing Box in Rotary Square will be closed for at least a week, said 1Can Founder Sheryl Kluge after the box was reportedly vandalized.

Kluge said the Blessing Box at 111 Union St. S., was found Monday morning with its doors hanging off the hinges and panes of glass broken. Kluge also said dry and wet foods had been smeared in the box.

The box has been serving the community at Rotary Square since October 2020. Gabe Perry earned his Eagle Scout Award through his work establishing the Blessing Box. At the time, it was the sixth Blessing Box to go up in Cabarrus County, and it was the third box sponsored by Boy Scouts of America. This Saturday, Jan. 15, will also mark the third year 1Can has been serving the Cabarrus County community.

Kluge said she was heartbroken when she saw the state of the box.

“Gabe has worked so hard to get sponsors and to coordinate things so that the box stays full,” Kluge said. “This box has fed thousands in the last year that it has been in existence.”

While the Blessing Boxes are open to all who need them, this box is specifically geared toward helping the homeless in the community.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
The doors were taken off of the box and the food was removed. The box will remain closed until it is repaired. 

“We have gotten to know the homeless in our community through this box,” Kluge said. “They help us take care of it.”

Kluge said that in the three years 1Can has been helping to put up Blessing Boxes, this is the first time one has been vandalized.

It will take some time for the box to be repaired. Until then, Kluge said, she has to close the Rotary Square box.

“With no doors on the box now, and after what’s happened, I just don’t want to risk anything happening,” she said.

In just one week, that box can serve 100 people. Kluge said it is a vital resource in the community. In the interim, Kluge said 1Can is trying to come up with different ways to bring food to the homeless in the community.

Kluge also said that authorities are reviewing local security footage to see what happened to the box.

“This box has not only served the community but the very needy, our homeless,” she said. “Not only did they damage our property, they took a resource away from people in need.”

To help 1Can with repairs to the box or to help provide food while the box is repaired, donations can be made at www.your1can.org/donate.

