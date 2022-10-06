ROVAL racing weekend brings more traffic

CONCORD – Drivers in northeast Mecklenburg County and southwest Cabarrus County should prepare for additional traffic leading up to NASCAR events at Charlotte Motor Speedway today through Sunday.

The N.C. Department of Transportation is partnering with local agencies to plan for increased traffic on I-85, U.S. 29, N.C. 49, and Bruton Smith Boulevard/Concord Mills Boulevard.

NCDOT uses overhead message signs and portable message signs to alert people of potential problem areas and suggested alternate routes around incidents and congestion. The department advises motorists to check for real-time traffic information by going to www.DriveNC.gov or following NCDOT on social media.

Bruton Smith Boulevard often has the most traffic volume because mobile direction services and GPS devices typically direct users to this route. Because of this, the department encourages motorists to use U.S. 29 to access the speedway whenever possible.

Suggested routes to the Speedway

The following are suggested routes for motorists heading to Charlotte Motor Speedway:

• From South Carolina: Take I-77 North to the I-485 outer loop (Exit 1B) to U.S. 29 North (Exit 32) or N.C. 49 North (Exit 33).

• From Virginia: Take I-77 South to the I-485 Inner Loop (Exit 19A) to U.S. 29 North (Exit 32) or N.C. 49 North (Exit 33).

• From west of Charlotte: Take I-85 North to I-485 (Exit 30) and follow I-485 Inner to U.S. 29 North. An alternate route is I-85 North to Poplar Tent Road (Exit 52) to Pitts School Road to U.S. 29 South.

• From east of Charlotte: Take the I-485 outer loop to U.S. 29 North (Exit 32) or N.C. 49 North (Exit 33); and

• From north of Charlotte: Take George W. Liles Parkway (Exit 54) to U.S. 29 South.

Commuters and other traffic

Commuters who use I-85 through this area should adjust driving time or, if possible, use an alternate route, especially during the weekend.

Visitors to Concord Mills Mall are encouraged to take I-485 to Mallard Creek Road (Exit 28), then head north to the mall, taking a right on Carolina Lily Lane or Concord Mills Boulevard. This alternate route will ease congestion at the mall entrance from I-85.

After race events, all traffic will be directed away from the speedway, so race attendees should plan accordingly.