Rowan and Cabarrus County residents set to raise awareness and funds for Alzheimer’s care, support and research

KANNAPOLIS –Rowan and Cabarrus County residents will join the fight Saturday, Oct. 30, to end Alzheimer’s disease at the Alzheimer’s Association Walk to End Alzheimer’s — the world’s largest event to raise awareness and funds for Alzheimer’s care, support and research.

The Alzheimer’s Association – Western Carolina Chapter will be hosting Walk to End Alzheimer’s – Rowan-Cabarrus at Atrium Health Ballpark in Kannapolis. Check-in opens at 9 a.m. with an Opening Ceremony at 10 a.m. and a Walk Start at 10:30 a.m.

On Walk day, participants honor those affected by Alzheimer’s with the poignant Promise Garden ceremony — a mission-focused experience that signifies our solidarity in the fight against the disease. The colors of the Promise Garden flowers represent people’s connection to Alzheimer’s — their personal reasons to end the disease.

While plans are moving forward to host the Rowan-Cabarrus Walk in person, the health and safety of participants, staff and volunteers remain the top priorities as decisions are made about event details. Options will be offered to participate online and in local neighborhoods.