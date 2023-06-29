SALISBURY — Rowan-Cabarrus Community College has announced students who earned president’s list recognition for the Spring 2023 term. The president’s list recognizes full-time students achieving a grade point average of 4.0 for the semester. Students and their families were invited to attend a reception in their honor.

“It is with great pleasure that I congratulate each of these students on this tremendous accomplishment,” Dr. Carol. S. Spalding, president of Rowan-Cabarrus, said. “I believe that education is the best investment anyone can make, and I applaud the dedication of these students and wish them continued success.”