SALISBURY — Rowan-Cabarrus Community College has announced students who earned president’s list recognition for the Spring 2023 term. The president’s list recognizes full-time students achieving a grade point average of 4.0 for the semester. Students and their families were invited to attend a reception in their honor.
“It is with great pleasure that I congratulate each of these students on this tremendous accomplishment,” Dr. Carol. S. Spalding, president of Rowan-Cabarrus, said. “I believe that education is the best investment anyone can make, and I applaud the dedication of these students and wish them continued success.”
Rowan-Cabarrus president’s list – Spring 2023
Atlantic Beach: Kimberly Mei Boggs
Benson: Kevin Willis Godwin
People are also reading…
Charlotte: Breanna Reyes Buenaventura, Casey Crawford, Cameron Habit, Victoria Ellen-Elizabeth Halka, Camille Jasmin Khan, Grace E. Payne, Tre’Quasia Purdie, Briana Jeanelle Thompson, Chandler Rae Turner, Charmaine Williams, Emily Grace Williams
China Grove: Maitland Brianna Allman, Kathie Marie Anderson, Hailey Kay Blevins, Paula Marie Collins, Brian David Cook, Katlin M. Duvall, Ryan Hilderbrand, Faith Lambert, Michael Allan Lewis, Madison Grace Morgan, Logan Cole Rivers, Ayanna Smith, Kenan Isaiah Starnes, Valerie Lauren Webster, Kyana Malea Wood
Cleveland: Anna Leigh Harrison
Concord: Taylor Jamison Aldred, Lillian S. Aliff, Kelsey Nichole Allman, Bryan Amaya Garcia, Nicolette Alyssa Antonakakis, Kelsey Aucoin, Hannah Grace Baker, Jacob Lee Baldwin, Brianna Jasmine Blackshear, Braylynn Alexis Brodnik, Danier E. Cabrera, Abbey Caroline Caira, Julianna Renee Chmiel, Victor Manuel Conser, Elijah Cox, Jonathon Edward Davis, Hanna Caroline Doll, Casey Ellice Earnhardt, Andrew Lawson Fink, Jacob Kenneth Foley, Hailey Y. Fuentes, Jonathan Adam Futch, Matthew George Giffin, Mia Patterson Hall, Jon-Jaden Brian Harrell, Emma Marie Holt, Gabrielle Blair Honeycutt, Mary Tess Humberger, Deandra Celeste Hussey, Michael Chad Hyland, Briella Angelline Ivy, Ashley Kennedy, Ashlynn Kepley, Malinda Vertulia Kisuu, Landon Cole Kushinsky, Gabriel Larson, Grace Ella Laskowsky, Geraldine Lira, Rhean Mark Apolinaria Lumanda, Mathias Thomas Luttecke, William K. Marklin, Sara M. Martin, Brianna McGuire, Michael Lee McKenzie, Haley Rebekah McManus, Chancy Ladd Mercer, Zachary Stone Miltz, Michael John Murphy, Andrew Lawrence Myers, Alison Paige Naugle, Taisha Nicole Neal, Johnna Gabrielle Osborne, Hannah Parrey, Francisco Jesus Perez, Talia Lee Perry, Amanda Willoughby Pope, Logan Prince, Daniel Alejandro Reyes, Emely Marleni Reyes-Cabrera, Jacqueline Shay Reynolds, Amber Rose, Ashana Esha Sankar, Samantha Scott, Yescenia A. Serrano-Ordonez, Bryan Douglas Shuping, Daelyn Rylee Skye, Hannah Jordan Stafford, Holly Michelle Steed, Kayla Marie Thommen, Abigail Angeline Torres, Nia Lynell Vereen, Luke Qiu Wang, William Errin Weathers, Natalie Skye Wiggins, Joshua Michael Wood, Man Yuan, Brayden Lee Zavodny
Cooleemee: Tabitha Leann Harry
Cornelius: Grayson Mark Hunt, Jamie Lynn Monetti
Davidson: Olivia Grace Averett, Graham Buckner, Chase Thomas Franco, Cody Allen Mims, Mason Mosconi, Richard Jackson White
Durham: Dustin Chance Durham
Gold Hill: Dawson B. Barnhardt-Goodman, Gavin Thomas Everett
Granite Quarry: Stephen P. Manning
Greensboro: Tinea Stanley
Harrisburg: Kayla Anderson, Kimberly Urbina Anderson, Alyssa K. Bissonnette, Lillian Fredenberg Fredenberg, Trevor Patrick Gazda, Richa Ghimire, Carlie Haferman, Conor Daniel Jones, Lola Alexandra Mastov, Grace Katherine Rigdon, Matthew John Rugari, Iris Rosalie Urbina
Huntersville: Cody Lane Hoyle, Hannah Teresa Picken, Ira Rajendra Samant, Kelsey Anne Shull, Ainsley Lyn Thornock
Kannapolis: Michelle Anderson, Madeleine Ashlee-Jane Antinucci, Maggie Paige Baucom, Rebecca Joyce Beaver, Jesse Giovanni Bernal, Jaden Nicole Blankenship, Alexa Rose Caramico-Wilson, Maria Guadalupe Castillo-Ochoa, Michael Thomas Cline, Charisma Collins, Sydney Rose Conrad, Kevin Cortes Garduno, Monique Latoya Daley, Ashleigh Nichole Davis, Alexandra Jade Gassler, Fallon Nicole Gulledge, Leighann Michelle Harris, Sophia Elise Hayes, Erin Elizabeth Haywood, James M. Howdeshell, Jennifer Huerta Martinez, Mary F. Linker, Amber Nicole McKee, Miranda Lynn Mena, Liam Murray, Jorge Alexander Ochoa, Edward Alexander Orinson, Daniel Daith Owens, Veronika Kim Parrilla, Mayra Ibeth Penaloza Albarran, Sage E. Perry, Nicole Adamaris Poore, Saira Rosaly Rodriguez Maldonado, Kasey Danielle Volpicelli, Latrell Webb, Laura Kate Wilson, Natalie Alina Wilson
Kings Mountain: Whitney Davis
Landis: Komlavi Holali Akoussah, Austin Lee Tilley
Lexington: Chelton Devaughn Davis, Heather Fulk, Andrea Nellis
Linwood: Sarah Elizabeth Kelch, Robin Mills Simerson
Locust: William Lamar Flake
Midland: Caitlyn Elizabeth Burry, Katharine Elise Chappelle, Jordan Noelle Davis, Alexandra Grace Partridge
Monroe: Anthony Bortny, Bethany Danelle Moore
Mooresville: Andrew Christopher Abbott, Khai Allan Ayris, Laci Blake Ferno, Zachary Richard Markle, Emma D. Owens, Kyle Siegmann, Kelli Tucker, Debbie Whitehead
Mount Pleasant: John Alexander Carriker, Jailyn Renee Clontz, Abigail Claire Isenhour, Ava Jayne Lowder, Isaiah Lashaun Neal
Mount Ulla: Sadie Elizabeth Bradford, Evan McNair Ridgeway,
Raleigh: Ronal Silva Rivera
Richfield: Angel Christina Tyler
Rockwell: Elizabeth Avalos, Kaytlin Nikolette Beachum, Alyssa Nicole Campbell, Michelle Chavez, Brandyn Allen Courtney, Sadie Vernice Hill, Nathan William Moore, Isaiah Gabriel Ramos, Rozalyn Grizel Walton
Salisbury: William Lewis Austin, Richard Allen Barbee, Jonathan Cody Bello, Anthony Alexander Beltran Rodriguez, Caitlin Grace Brackett, Mallory Alana Braun, Ashley Jade Briggs, Jeff Brock, Zachary Matthew Brown, Gabrielle Brown, Sandra Diana Covarrubias, Christina Diem Thi Do, Wesley Ethan Dyer, Mahayla Finney, Matthew J. Frank, Braulio Garcia-Aldaco, Cameron August Gaydick, Isidro Santiago Ginder, Xavier Keith Glover, Chandler Austin Goodman, Erica Allman Greer, Rachel Lynn Halcomb, Kayla Marie Heglar, Joshua Ryan Herndon, Ruth Abigail Hoar, Alex Van Holshouser, Tyrone Horton, Persephone J. Houston, Khai Du Huynh, Mya Marie Langford, Melanie Aidee Lujan, Crystal Dawn Majette, Janet Martinez-Trujillo, MacKenzie Martlock, Emily Makaylin Mitchell, Joseph D. Najarian, Natesha Roberta Neely, Mayra Martinez Rebollar, Tatiana Rigenhagen, Bianca Lizett Sanchez, Caleb Riggs Schell, Hope Alexia Spurlock, Christian Joseph Stebe, Johna Stewart, Mya Alexie Triplett, Victor Ronald Turner, Serena Diaz Twitty, Daniel Velazquez Perez, Katina Larraine White, Hailey Madison Wood, Alyssa Maylin Wood, Jaden Lily Wright, Joseph Yarsky
Selma: Charles Wayne Langston
Spencer: Sonya Rummage Hooker
Statesville: Amanda Kokotkiewicz Shook
Thomasville: Hannah Leann Swicegood
Wesley Chapel: Ellis Anna Vanderburg
Whitsett: Gina M. Lindley
Winston-Salem: Joseph McQuilkin Griffin
Woodleaf: Blake Allen Oliphant
Yadkinville: Layklin Shae Knight
For more information about Rowan-Cabarrus Community College, visit www.rccc.edu or call 704-216-RCCC (7222).