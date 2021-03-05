Rowan-Cabarrus Community College holds ribbon-cutting to open new fire training tower

SALISBURY – Rowan-Cabarrus Community College held a ribbon-cutting at a recent Board of Trustees meeting to signify the completion of a new five-story fire training tower on the College’s North Campus in Salisbury.

The state-of-the-art training tower further enhances the Rowan-Cabarrus firefighter and emergency worker training program, which is the largest in North Carolina. The facility offers a safe setting for fire and emergency personnel to learn and practice high-rise firefighting and rescue operations.

The tower provides opportunities for navigating and escaping from hazardous environments, increasing the chances of emergency personnel survival and the rescue of victims. The facility allows the simulation of scenarios for the instruction and practice of operations such as ladder maneuvers, high-angle and rappelling rescues, upper-floor and stairwell rescues, and confined-space escapes.

“Rowan-Cabarrus is proud to educate many of our community’s heroes, and this cutting-edge facility is an example of our commitment to ensure that they are trained to be as safe and successful as possible on the job,” Dr. Carol S. Spalding, president of Rowan-Cabarrus, said.