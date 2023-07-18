SALISBURY – Members of the Rowan-Cabarrus Phi Beta Lambda/Future Business Leaders of America – Collegiate Chapter recently competed against students from across the United States at the 2023 FBLA-Collegiate National Leadership Conference in Atlanta.

During the conference, the Rowan-Cabarrus Chapter received the National Gold Seal Chapter Award, and students won three individual awards.

The Rowan-Cabarrus delegation included students Jeremy Post, Caleb Schell, Kristen “Allie” Koonts, Ebony McGhee, and Destiny Davis, along with advisers Chad Nichols and Brad Scott. Post serves as the 2023-24 NC FBLA - Collegiate State Vice President of Membership, and Nichols serves as the N.C. FBLA - Collegiate Administrative Services Director and is a member of the State Awards Program Committee.

Ebony McGhee captured first place for Client Services, Jeremy Post and Caleb Schell won second place in Accounting Case Study, and Caleb Schell won ninth place in Foundations of Accounting.

The annual event brings students together for competitive events, learning workshops and career development opportunities. Collegiate members heard from Clifton Larson Allen CEO Jen Leary and Chief Culture Officer Cathy Clarke during the opening session. Throughout the four-day conference, they were able to receive individual feedback on their resumes, meet with potential employers, and connect with alumni and FBLA supporters.

“These students have done an outstanding job during the 2022-23 academic year, and we are proud of their performance, professionalism, and dedication,” said Dr. Carol S. Spalding, president of Rowan-Cabarrus. “Their participation and success as FBLA-Collegiate members will give them a competitive edge in their future careers.”

