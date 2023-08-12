SALISBURY – Rowan-Cabarrus Community College recently held completion ceremonies for students in its Skills, Opportunity, Awareness, Readiness (S.O.A.R.) program for adults with intellectual disabilities.

The students received their diplomas in their caps and gowns and were congratulated by faculty and staff, friends, and family. Separate ceremonies were held for students at the College’s North and South campuses.

North Campus S.O.A.R. graduates honored were: Hanna Blevins, Breanna Hernandez, Antwan Kight, Ryan Wilke, Michael Burnette, Daniel Latina, Daniel Myers, Amanda Sheets, Trent Edwards, Tavion Gray, Robert Walton, Anneliese Chapman, William Fuller, Emily Hall, and Jonah Ridenhour.

South Campus graduates were: Kimberly Anthony, Tyler Davis, David Forbes, and Abril Pacheco.

Six students participating in the culinary program who were honored for earning their ServSafe Food Handlers certificates were: Jennifer Font, Elizabeth Orellana, Grace Trevino, Kayla Lloyd, Kimberly Anthony, and Makaiyla Oliver.

The S.O.A.R. curriculum focuses on helping individuals become more independent and self-directed by teaching specific skills needed to function successfully in daily life. Classes are built around each student’s unique strengths and goals, covering functional academics, community living, health and safety, leisure activities, and humanities. Students in the program use computers and other technology and participate in campus and community activities tuition-free.

The program is part of the College’s Corporate and Continuing Education division and is led by Bridget Henderson at North Campus and Mandy Thacker at South Campus.

“We are so proud of our graduating S.O.A.R. students and, in addition to celebrating their accomplishments, we treasure the many wonderful lessons they have taught us,” said Dr. Carol S. Spalding, president of Rowan-Cabarrus. “We are passionate about meeting all of our students where they are and empowering them to go as far as they can go.”

For more information about the S.O.A.R. program, please visit www.rccc.edu/precollege/about-the-soar-program.

For more information about Rowan-Cabarrus Community College, please visit www.rccc.edu or call 704-216-RCCC (7222).