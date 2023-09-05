SALISBURY – Rowan-Cabarrus Community College and Livingstone College have entered into a bilateral articulation agreement that offers seamless transfer, guaranteed admission, and guaranteed financial support for Rowan-Cabarrus graduates who continue their education at Livingstone to pursue teaching careers.

The agreement, called Streamline to Success, was signed by leaders from both institutions during a recent meeting of the Rowan-Cabarrus Board of Trustees and is effective immediately.

Representing Livingstone were President Dr. Anthony J. Davis; Senior Vice President and Chief Operating Officer Dr. Maria Lumpkin; Vice President of Communications and Public Relations/Executive Assistant to the President Dr. State Alexander; Provost and Vice President of Academic Affairs Dr. Dawn McNair; Vice President of Business and Finance Greg Petzke; Vice President of Student Affairs Dr. Orlando Lewis; Vice President of Institutional Effectiveness Dr. Carolyn Duncan; Vice President of Enrollment Management Anthony Brooks; Vice President of Human Resources and Risk Management/Chief of Staff Dr. Jacqueline Miller; Vice President of Public Safety/Chief of Police Dr. Reginald Roberts; Associate Vice President of Career Readiness Nailah McDowell; Athletic Director Clifton Huff; Dean of Education, Psychology and Social Work Dr. Tarsha Reid; Special Assistant to the President for Community Development Pete Teague; and Multimedia Director Keith Anderson.

Representing Rowan-Cabarrus were President Dr. Carol S. Spalding; Vice President of Academic Programs Dr. Michael Quillen; Dean of Health and Education Dr. Wendy Barnhardt; Chair of Early Childhood and K-12 Teacher Preparation Programs Isha Goode; and Executive Director of Transfer and University Partnerships Jenn Gardner Selby. Dr. Amanda Macon, Director of Recruitment and Induction at Rowan-Salisbury Schools, was also present and recognized for the ongoing partnership to build a teacher pipeline in Rowan County.

“We are so pleased to partner with Livingstone College to create a robust pipeline of qualified teachers for the region,” said Dr. Carol S. Spalding, president of Rowan-Cabarrus. “Thanks to Livingstone’s visionary leadership, this generous transfer agreement will make it easier for Rowan-Cabarrus graduates to complete their bachelor’s degree and begin their teaching careers. Everyone benefits when our children are taught by dedicated, well-trained professionals.”

Under the agreement, Rowan-Cabarrus students completing an Associate in Arts in Teacher Preparation or Associate in Science in Teacher Preparation will be able to transfer seamlessly into one of two pathways at Livingstone – one for elementary (K-6) education, and one for math education.

Streamline to Success offers eligible Rowan-Cabarrus graduates free transfer application and guaranteed admission to Livingstone, along with guaranteed scholarships based on their grade point average. Students with a GPA between 2.75 and 3.24 will receive $5,000 per year; those with a GPA between 3.25 and 3.74 will receive $6,500 per year, and students whose GPA is 3.75 or higher will receive $8,000 per year.

Streamline to Success students are eligible to live on campus at Livingstone if they desire, but they are not required to do so. Once they begin studies, they may apply for Livingstone’s internship and student teaching opportunities.

As Rowan-Cabarrus incorporates CPR training into its teacher preparation programs, students also will be certified in CPR upon graduation.

“Access, affordability, and alignment. This memorandum of understanding will facilitate a seamless pathway whereby the two institutions will work collaboratively related to the teacher education ecosystem in Salisbury, Rowan County, and beyond,” said Dr. Anthony J. Davis, president of Livingstone. “This is an example as to what happens when options and opportunities intersect. We are helping to create access for students who want to enter the field of education, in an affordable manner, while demonstrating alignment between these two schools.”

For more information about the Streamline to Success agreement, please contact Jenn Gardner Selby at jenn.selby@rccc.edu.

