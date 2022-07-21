Rowan-Cabarrus' Michael Quillen named to national board

SALISBURY – Rowan-Cabarrus Community College Vice President of Academic Programs Dr. Michael Quillen has been elected to the board of directors of the Association of Chief Academic Officers (ACAO). He will begin his second term with ACAO and also serves as chair of the ACAO membership committee.

The Association of Chief Academic Officers is a leading national professional organization spanning all sectors of higher education. The organization provides a forum for sharing best practices, discussing current academic issues, and promoting the educational interests of member institutions.

At Rowan-Cabarrus, Quillen leads curriculum and academic programs, as well as dual credit and early college programs, libraries, and tutoring programs. During his 30-year career, he has served as an adjunct faculty member, tenured professor of biology, program and department chair, program director and a vice chancellor in Kentucky. In North Carolina, he has served as president of the North Carolina Association of Community College Institutional Administrators and currently serves on the North Carolina Board of Science, Technology and Innovation and the Crosby Scholars Rowan board of directors. He holds B.S and M.S. degrees in biology from Morehead State University and a doctorate in Educational Policy Studies and Evaluation from the University of Kentucky.

“Dr. Quillen is a talented and dedicated leader, and I am pleased that he is representing Rowan-Cabarrus Community College, his peers and the interests of students during a second term on the national ACAO board,” said Dr. Carol S. Spalding, president of Rowan-Cabarrus.

For more information about Rowan-Cabarrus Community College, please visit www.rccc.edu or call 704-216-RCCC (7222).