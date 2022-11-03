Rowan-Cabarrus names new student ambassadors

SALISBURY – Rowan-Cabarrus Community College has named eight outstanding students as official Ambassadors for 2022-2023. The student leaders were recognized by the College at a recent Board of Trustees meeting.

“I am excited and proud to welcome this new group of Ambassadors, and I look forward to working with them,” said Dr. Carol S. Spalding, president of Rowan-Cabarrus. “These students have proven that they have great potential, and the Ambassador program helps them become engaged campus and community leaders.”

Fernando Alcaide Luevanos is an Associate in Science student who chose Rowan-Cabarrus because of its convenience and reputation. Once he enrolled, he made a point to get involved and encourages his fellow students to stay active within the college community.

Kayla Anderson is a Cabarrus County Early College student pursuing Associate in Science and Associate in Criminal Justice degrees. The Early College program offered her the opportunity to gain college credit while in high school, and she says she succeeds by keeping an open mind and seeking help from instructors to master her course material.

Shandrika Odom is pursuing an Early Childhood Education degree. Once she decided to attend Rowan-Cabarrus, she was impressed by how quickly she was able to register and immerse herself in college life with the help of faculty and staff.

Jennifer Pleitez, a Rowan County Early College student, is pursuing her Associate in Science degree at Rowan-Cabarrus. She hopes to go on to earn a bachelor’s degree, attend medical school and become an ER doctor.

Murjani (MJ) Porter is attending Rowan-Cabarrus with the goal of becoming a human resources professional. She recommends that students check out the College’s Work-Based Learning program, which offers internships with area business along with academic credit.

Malachi Printup, an Associate in Science student, decided to attend Rowan-Cabarrus because it was conveniently located and offered courses that aligned with his career goals. He was impressed with the vast selection of courses that the College offers, as well as the helpful attitude of faculty and staff in assisting him with enrolling and understanding his academic options.

Kelsie Thomas is attending Rowan-Cabarrus to explore academic pathways leading to a job in the medical field. As she narrows her choices, she is enjoying participating in campus activities and organizations.

Richard White decided to attend Rowan-Cabarrus because it is an affordable way for him to create a solid foundation for his future and build his resume. He is pursuing an Associate in Arts degree and plans to graduate in May 2024.

Student Ambassadors reach out to prospective students, participate in events, assist with the successful transition of new students to the campus, and serve as Rowan-Cabarrus representatives within the community.

“Ambassadors act as liaisons between the College and prospective students, their families, guests, alumni, business partners and the community,” said Rowan-Cabarrus Director of Student Life and Leadership Barb Meidl. “This unique leadership opportunity enables these students to develop skills that will benefit them well beyond their time at Rowan-Cabarrus, including public speaking, networking, communication and interpersonal skills.”

The Ambassador program, which began in 2010, is sponsored by the Rowan-Cabarrus Foundation and provides scholarships to the student participants, as well as offering leadership development opportunities.

“The Foundation is honored to provide scholarships to these deserving emerging leaders,” said Foundation Director Connie Rheinecker. “Supporting these students celebrates their potential while providing them with opportunities to engage with community leaders and develop lifelong skills that will assist them today and in the future. We are proud of our Student Ambassadors and appreciate their enthusiasm to represent and advocate on behalf of the Rowan-Cabarrus student body.”

For more information about Rowan-Cabarrus Community College, please visit www.rccc.edu or call 704-216-RCCC (7222).