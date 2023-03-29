A celebration of another year of fabulous artworks by the students of the Fine & Applied Art Department at Rowan-Cabarrus Community College (RCCC) is coming to the ClearWater Arts Center and Studios.

The opening reception will be Friday, March 31, will be from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. It is open to the public with light refreshments provided by students and sponsors. It will be in the Main Gallery at ClearWater.

After a 2-year hiatus due to COVID-19, this marks Year Seven of this collaboration between the City of Concord's ClearWater Arts Center & Studios, and the Fine & Applied Arts Department at Rowan-Cabarrus Community College. RCCC has art classes on both its Salisbury and its Concord campuses.

The exhibit will be on view in the ClearWater Main Gallery through Wednesday, May 3.