Rowan County Public Health continues vaccine clinics

SALISBURY - Rowan County Public Health will continue their COVID vaccine drive-thru clinics for any individual that falls into Phase 1a or Phase 1b; Group 1. This vaccination phase will include all individuals 75 years of age and older, regardless of health status or living situation, and any remaining healthcare workers or long-term care staff.

This will be a drive-thru vaccination clinic, which will be held at the West End Plaza/the old Salisbury Mall (1935 Jake Alexander Blvd. West, Salisbury, NC). Please plan to enter from Jake Alexander Blvd. at the Advance Auto Entrance to the West End Plaza.

No appointments are necessary and the clinic will be held Monday, January 11th –Friday, January 15th; from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. OR as long as vaccine allows.

For this clinic, citizens will be asked to verify their age, answer a few questions either on paper or on a tablet, and provide insurance cards, if they have them. Please note, that the vaccine is FREE to everyone; however we are filing insurance for administrative costs. Please know, however, that there is no cost to you, regardless of insurance.