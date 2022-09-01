Rowan’s COVID-19 level shifts to medium

With many of our local youth beginning their third week of school, we have seen a slight uptick in the number of children, ages 5 to 17 years of age, that are testing positive for COVID-19. Since school began on August 10th, we have seen the number of cases for this age group almost double in the county.

As a parent, you can help slow down the transmission of COVID-19 by making sure you get your child vaccinated and/or boosted as soon as they become eligible. Also, it is important that you discuss with your children the importance of sanitizing and/or washing their hands often. Most importantly, if your child has been in contact with someone that is positive for COVID and/or if they themselves start to feel sick, please test them and follow the following recommendations from the CDC.

As of last week, North Carolina now has less than half of its counties considered to be at high risk for COVID-19 transmission. In Rowan, we are now at a medium risk for COVID-19, with 377 known cases and 11 new, confirmed hospital admissions among county residents. Our positivity rate continues to decline in agency testing and is currently 23%.

With our transmission levels continuing to decline at both the state and local levels, Rowan County Public Health continues to urge you to do the following things to help stop the spread of COVID-19:

Stay up to date on vaccinations, including recommended booster doses.

Wear a high-quality mask when going out in public.

Avoid contact with people who have suspected or confirmed COVID-19.

Maintain ventilation improvements.

Follow the recommendations for isolation, if you have suspected or a confirmed case of COVID-19.

Follow the recommendations for what to do if you are exposed to someone with COVID-19.

If you are at a high risk of getting very sick, talk with your healthcare provider about additional prevention actions. They may suggest that you wear a high-quality mask or respirator, such as a N95 mask, when indoors and out in public.

If you have household or social contact with someone at high risk for getting very sick, consider self-testing to detect infection before contact, and consider wearing a high-quality mask when inside with them. For more information on how to receive FREE tests, please visit NC DHHS or the USPS.

Seek out a prescription for antiviral pills, such as Paxlovid and Molnupiravir, within the first five days that your symptoms appear. For more information on treatment, please visit the NCDHHS website.

In closing, vaccinations and boosters against COVID-19 are still available at Rowan County Public Health and are available for all ages. To make an appointment to receive a Moderna, Pfizer, J&J, or the new Novavax vaccine, please call 704-216-8777 and choose option 3 to make an appointment.