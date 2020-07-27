Rowan Vocational earns national accreditation

Rowan Vocational Opportunities, Inc. has earned national accreditation from the Commission on Accreditation of Rehabilitation Facilities (CARF). This accreditation applies to its facilities located in Rowan County (RVO) and Cabarrus County (CVO).
CARF utilizes an intensive and thorough audit, survey, inspection and review of the agency’s policies, procedures and trainings, as well as consumer and staff records. CARF certification encompasses a wide range of mental health services and facilities; including individual service providers within the facilities. Particular emphasis is placed on health and safety, inspections, drills, activities, various staff and consumer trainings, critical incident reporting and service delivery.
CARF grants three types of accreditations: provisional, one year and three year. RVO and CVO received the three year accreditation for successfully obtaining the highest compliance rating.
The Rowan and Cabarrus facilities have both been deemed essential mental health services and are continuing to operate effectively. Gary Yelton, Executive Director of RVO and CVO said, “We are extremely pleased with the accreditation of both facilities in Rowan County and Cabarrus County. The three year accreditation substantiates our commitment, accountability and responsibility to our consumers, staff, many community businesses and organizations who support our important work.”
Skip Kraft, who serves as Operations Manager at the Cabarrus County facility, stated “It was an outstanding team effort by our staff and administration at both facilities.”
Rowan Vocational Opportunities, Inc. was founded in 1966 to provide vocational and life skills training for individuals with developmental and intellectual disabilities. For additional information, contact Wilson Cherry, RVO Director of Community Affairs, at 704-633-6223, ext. 113.
