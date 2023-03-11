The American Legion Auxiliary Unit 115 Kannapolis located at 615 South Main Street in Kannapolis will hold a Rummage & Book Sale on Saturday, March 25, from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The Auxiliary invites all readers to come out and support our sale, plus have a coffee and enjoy a baked good.

The American Legion Auxiliary is the oldest patriotic women’s organization in America. Our mission is to advocate for, help, and honor United States military, veterans and their families, and support The American Legion. Members are part of a national organization that has worked tirelessly since its inception on November 10, 1919.

All proceeds from the sale will support local programs that fulfill our mission.