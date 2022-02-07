Run Kannapolis 5K series returns

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. – We are excited to announce that the Run Kannapolis 5K Series is back. Runners and walkers of all ages and abilities are invited to participate in this unique series featuring the best 5K runs/walks in the city. Each run is held in Kannapolis and hosted by a nonprofit that benefits from the entry fees. Most of the runs include a one-mile fun run and Strides for Stroke will include a new 10K option.

Join the thousands of people who have participated in Run Kannapolis over the years. Run Kannapolis is part of the City of Kannapolis’ Discover a Healthy Life brand and cosponsored by Atrium Health.

We anticipate hosting four more runs this Fall. Details will be announced at a later date. Runners/walkers are encouraged to participate in the entire series of eight races for unique prizes from the City of Kannapolis.

Register at www.runkannapolis.com – registration is $15 per race or register for all four now and save 25%.

Good luck with the 2022 Run Kannapolis series and we hope to see you at the finish line!

2022 Run Kannapolis Series