Run Kannapolis comes back this fall

Spring It On

The runs are all at 9 a.m. on Saturdays this fall.

 City of Kannapolis

KANNAPOLIS — We are excited to announce several races this fall as part of the Run Kannapolis 5K Series.

Runners and walkers of all ages and abilities are invited to participate in this unique series featuring the best 5K runs/walks in the city. All of the runs will include a one-mile fun run. The runs are all at 9 a.m. on Saturdays this fall.

Join the thousands of people who have participated in Run Kannapolis over the years. Run Kannapolis is part of the City of Kannapolis’ Discover a Healthy Life brand and cosponsored by Atrium Health.

In addition to the awards you receive from the host organization, you will receive great prizes and recognition from the city based on the total number of runs you complete.

Run Kannapolis Card

Each run is held in Kannapolis and hosted by a nonprofit that benefits from the entry fees.

Register at www.runkannapolis.com – register for all three now and save 25%.

Good luck with the Fall 2022 Run Kannapolis series and we hope to see you at the finish line!

2022 Run Kannapolis Fall Series     

August 27 – Shooting Star 5K hosted by Kannapolis Cannon Ballers

September 24 – Kannapolis Got Rec’d Fun 5K hosted by Kannapolis Parks and Recreation

November 12 – 5K for Heroes hosted by Old Armor Beer Company

