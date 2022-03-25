Safe Disposal & Shred events kicks start spring cleaning

CONCORD —The City of Concord is hosting another Spring Safe Disposal & Shred Event in April.
It’s spring cleaning time! This biannual event allows residents to safely dispose of unused or expired medications and electronic waste — TVs, computers, cell phones, and other devices — as well as up to five trash bags or banker boxes of paper.
Residents can take their documents, old electronics and expired or old medication to The Village Parking Lot. The event is taking place Saturday, April 23, from 9-11 a.m.
The event is hosted by the City of Concord, Cabarrus County and Goodwill Industries of the Southern Piedmont
The Village Parking Lot is located at 280 Concord Parkway N.