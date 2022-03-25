 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Safe Disposal & Shred events kicks start spring cleaning

  • 0

CONCORD —The City of Concord is hosting another Spring Safe Disposal & Shred Event in April.

It’s spring cleaning time! This biannual event allows residents to safely dispose of unused or expired medications and electronic waste — TVs, computers, cell phones, and other devices — as well as up to five trash bags or banker boxes of paper.

Residents can take their documents, old electronics and expired or old medication to The Village Parking Lot. The event is taking place Saturday, April 23, from 9-11 a.m.

The event is hosted by the City of Concord, Cabarrus County and Goodwill Industries of the Southern Piedmont

The Village Parking Lot is located at 280 Concord Parkway N.

0 Comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Fur real? Dog is taken to Stanly County animal shelter because he was 'gay.'

Fur real? Dog is taken to Stanly County animal shelter because he was 'gay.'

Steve Nichols and his partner, John Winn, were sitting on their couch over the weekend when they saw a news story about a North Carolina dog facing the same ignorance and bigotry they’ve encountered as an openly gay couple for 33 years. Fezco’s previous owners had surrendered him for humping another male dog, according to WCCB, which cited a Facebook post by Stanly County Animal Protective ...

Watch Now: Related Video

As Russia bans Facebook and Instagram, what alternatives will Russian social media users turn to?

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alerts