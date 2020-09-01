Salisbury receives Paul Bruhn Historic Revitalization Grant from the National Park Service

The city of Salisbury was awarded a $543,000 Paul Bruhn Historic Revitalization Grant by the National Park Service on Friday to support the preservation of downtown Salisbury’s historic buildings.

The funds will be used as part of the sub-grant program to help preserve commercial properties in the downtown. Located entirely within a qualified Opportunity Zone, eligible properties include commercial properties within the Salisbury Historic District, with preference given to properties within 1/10 mile of the new Bell Tower Green park, including the 100 block of West Innes Street and the 100, 200 and 300 blocks of South Main Street (west side). The city would fund up to 10 projects that include structural rehabilitation and façade restoration of contributing commercial structures. Projects funded would focus on roof repair/replacement, structural repairs, window and door restoration and fire safety improvements.

“With Bell Tower Green coming online in the next year, downtown is on the verge of something really exciting,” said City Manager W. Lane Bailey. “Our planning department put a lot of work into this important grant application. I am thrilled that the National Park Service recognizes the potential that we have in restoring and rehabilitating buildings in our historic downtown.”