Salvation Army Auxiliary meetings coming up

General Meeting for Auxiliary

The Salvation Army Women's Auxiliary is holding its first General Meeting of the business calendar year on Sept. 27.

The meeting will be held at The Salvation Army of Cabarrus County headquarters at 216 Patterson Ave SE, Concord, NC 28025.

Socializing and refreshments begin at 9:30 a.m. prior to the meeting at 10 a.m. meeting. Existing members, prospective members, or if you're simply interested in what the Women's Auxiliary is all about, you are welcome.

There will be pre-owned books available for sale, with proceeds to be used to buy new books for the Christmas Angel Tree project. The Salvation Army Women's Auxiliary functions as a fund raising and volunteer service group in support of The Salvation Army's programs and activities in the community. Please plan to wear a mask.

League of Mercy workshop

The Salvation Army Women's Auxiliary will have a League of Mercy workshop at 9:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 12.

It will be a morning of fellowship as members and guests make favors for nursing home residents. The workshop will be held at The Salvation Army of Cabarrus County headquarters.

Visitors are welcome to participate as well as current Women's Auxiliary members. There will be pre-owned books available for sale, with proceeds to be used to buy new books for the Christmas Angel Tree project. This workshop will be a great opportunity for fun and fellowship while brightening the days of our nursing home residents.

Please plan to wear a mask during the workshop.