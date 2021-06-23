Salvation Army officers receive promotion for five years of exemplary service

“On behalf of The Salvation Army Advisory Board, I wish to congratulate Josh and Amanda Keaton on their promotion to Captains as they serve God,” said Pastor Leon Hawks, Salvation Army Advisory Board chairperson. “They are a gifted couple who have brought new energy and excitement to The Salvation Army in Cabarrus and Stanly counties. We are glad to serve with them as we meet the challenges of our mission to meet human needs in the name of Jesus Christ without discrimination.”

Captains Keaton began their ministry in Greenville, South Carolina in June, 2016 where they served as pastors in The Salvation Army’s Rutherford Street Church and ran the men’s rehabilitation center and provided spiritual guidance, life skill programs, and resources to the Rutherford Street Homeless Shelter for men, women, and families. In June 2019, they were transferred to Concord to lead the church and social service programs at The Salvation Army of Cabarrus and Stanly counties. In the two years they have served in the area, they have led the Picture Hope Capital Campaign, a $7 million campaign to build a new Center of Hope emergency shelter. The new Center of Hope shelter focuses on families who are experiencing homelessness and increases the number of family shelter beds in Cabarrus & Stanly counties by offering 30 bed spaces – five in each of six private family living units. In addition, the new shelter will increase shelter beds for women and men.