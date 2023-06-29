The Salvation Army Women's Auxiliary (SAWA) installed officers for 2023-2024 at their General Meeting on May 23.

The new and returning Executive Officers are: Carolyn Carpenter (President), Robin Odell (First Vice President), Pam Rostonski (Second Vice President), Cheryl Webb (Treasurer), Robi Hecht (Assistant Treasurer), Mary Lynn Sedivec (Recording Secretary), Pat Waters (Corresponding Secretary), Tana Hartsell (Chaplain), Gladys Stafford (Historian), and Hollis Mullen (Parliamentarian).

The Salvation Army Women's Auxiliary functions as a fund raising and volunteer service group in support of The Salvation Army of Cabarrus and Stanly Counties' various programs to help meet the needs of the community.

A number of committee chairs focused on specific facets of that support are positioned to assist these officers. SAWA efforts include client services, food pantry, scholarships, League of Mercy ministry to nursing homes, the Christmas Angel Tree program, purchase of items for the Tucker Center of Hope and other special situations. The auxiliary's primary fundraiser is the Souper Bowl community event in February.

SAWA's first General Meeting of their 2023-2024 calendar year will be September 26 at The Salvation Army of Cabarrus & Stanly County headquarters at 216 Patterson Ave SE, Concord, NC 28025.

Socializing and refreshments begin at 9:30 a.m. prior to the meeting at 10. Visitors and prospective members are welcome.

The auxiliary needs the unique talents and perspectives of women from Harrisburg, Mt. Pleasant, Midland, Locust and Stanly County, especially, to ensure all of the communities served are well represented. For more information, call 704-782-7822 or see the group's website at https://sawaconcordnc.org/ or Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/SAWAofConcordNC.