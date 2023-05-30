Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

The Salvation Army Women's Auxiliary of Cabarrus and Stanly Counties announced three $1,000 scholarships have been awarded to local 2023 graduating seniors.

The Women's Auxiliary awards the scholarships yearly, dependent on availability of funds, based on the applicant's financial need, community involvement, academic achievement, commendable character traits, and solid goals for the future.

The scholarships were presented at the awards ceremonies at the recipients' schools and the winners and their parents were recognized at the May 23rd Women's Auxiliary General Meeting.

This year's recipients are:

Matthew Alden Furr from West Stanly High School will be attending the University of North Carolina - Charlotte. Matthew also plans to major in Mechanical Engineering. He was unable to attend the General Meeting recognition due to a conflict.

Lemi David Henderson from Hickory Ridge High School will be attending North Carolina State University and plans to major in Mechanical Engineering.

Addison Lee Sepesi from Mount Pleasant High School will be attending North Carolina State University, majoring in Environmental Science.

All of the applicants had outstanding qualifications, but these three excelled not only academically, but were active in their school, church, and community, participated in sports, and had job experience. They will represent Cabarrus and Stanly Counties well!