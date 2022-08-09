Salvation Army Women's Auxiliary awards two scholarships

The Salvation Army Women's Auxiliary (SAWA) recently awarded two scholarships. Both recipients plan to major in political science to prepare for active community involvement in the future.

Larkin Tyler Horton, a 2022 graduate of West Stanly High School, will be attending the University of North Carolina at Charlotte.

William Lindan Rucker, a 2022 graduate of Cabarrus Kannapolis Early College High School, plans to attend the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.

SAWA grants scholarships annually, depending on the availability of funds, to students in Cabarrus and Stanly county based on the student's financial need, involvement in helping to better their community, and commendable character traits.

Both 2022 recipients were outstanding applicants, and SAWA wished them great success in their academic future and beyond.