The Salvation Army Women's Auxiliary will hold its General Meeting on Tuesday, Sept. 19, at The Salvation Army of Cabarrus County, 216 Patterson Ave SE, Concord.

Socializing and refreshments begin at 9:30 a.m. prior to the meeting at 10. Visitors are welcome. There will be pre-owned books available for sale, with proceeds to be used to buy new books for the Christmas Angel Tree project.