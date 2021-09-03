Sam Leder Scholarship aids three students this year

The Sam Leder "I've Got Your Back" Scholarship was able to grant scholarships to three recipients this year.

The scholarship fund, which is managed by the Foundation for the Carolinas, with assistance from the Academic Learning Center, did extremely well this past year. Last year, was the first time the scholarship committee awarded funds to recipients. In 2020, scholarships were awarded to two Cabarrus County students: Grace Tucker and Benjamin Coolidge, both graduates of Central Cabarrus High School. This year there was enough from the scholarship fund's interest to grant three students $1,000 each.

Shannon Leder was able to meet with each of the recipients personally. In a social media post, she stated that they are each very motivated, hard working, with definitive plans for their respective futures.

"It is an incredible feeling to know the impact that Sam will have on their lives for years to come!" she wrote in the post.

The 2021 scholarship recipients are: