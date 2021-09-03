Sam Leder Scholarship aids three students this year

The Sam Leder "I've Got Your Back" Scholarship was able to grant scholarships to three recipients this year.
The scholarship fund, which is managed by the Foundation for the Carolinas, with assistance from the Academic Learning Center, did extremely well this past year. Last year, was the first time the scholarship committee awarded funds to recipients. In 2020, scholarships were awarded to two Cabarrus County students: Grace Tucker and Benjamin Coolidge, both graduates of Central Cabarrus High School. This year there was enough from the scholarship fund's interest to grant three students $1,000 each.
Shannon Leder was able to meet with each of the recipients personally. In a social media post, she stated that they are each very motivated, hard working, with definitive plans for their respective futures.
"It is an incredible feeling to know the impact that Sam will have on their lives for years to come!" she wrote in the post.
The 2021 scholarship recipients are:
- Raj Patel — a graduate of Northwest High School. He graduated with an impressive 4.6 GPA. He will attend the Cabarrus College of Health Sciences this fall. He plans to complete the two year ADN (associates degree in nursing) and then take the National Council Licensure Examination to gain his RN license. After that, he will acquire his Bachelor, as well as Masters in Nursing, while working at Atrium hospital. After he completes 6 years of education, he plans on working in the US as a travel nurse.
- Grant Williams — also a graduate of Northwest High School. One of his many standout accomplishments is that he had perfect attendance for all four years of high school. Yes, that’s correct… he didn’t miss a single day! He was also named “Usher of the Year” at his church and holds a black belt. He will attend Rowan Cabarrus Community College this fall and concentrate his studies on accounting and finance. In an aside, Leder wrote, "You know this made us all smile when we heard this… Sam would just love this!"
- Jessica Priyemsky — a graduate of Central Cabarrus High School. She is one of seven children and has 100 percent supported herself since she turned 16. She worked at the Bojangles in Landis all through high school, and is now an assistant manager. She is continuing to work fulltime at Bojangles, while taking classes at CPCC to become a dental hygienist. She is paying her own way and plans to complete her coursework in about two years.