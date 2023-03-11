I care deeply about the future of Cabarrus County Schools. That is why I am submitting this letter as an individual with over 40 years of experience in education, not as a representative of a group or alliance or board. These are my sincere thoughts, and mine alone…

I believe that the students we serve are void of political identification or association. All parents, regardless of political affiliation (or lack thereof), want the same things for their student. Educators, regardless of political leanings, work hard to help every child succeed. It is one of the many wonderful things about Cabarrus County Schools… everyone is focused on what is best for all of our kids, period.

Sadly – there is a bill in the NC General Assembly that, if voted into law, would jeopardize this common focus of putting our kids first. House Bill 88 would change our local school board elections to purely partisan. It would require candidates to be selected by a political party primary to be eligible to be placed on the general election ballot. It would require any unaffiliated candidates to submit thousands of petitioners just to be placed on the ballot, and our independents make up the largest group of voters in our county. In essence – this bill seeks to reduce and/or eliminate your options for school board candidates on your ballot. At the risk of being completely honest – this is an attempt by the majority party legislators in the General Assembly to control your school board ballot in Cabarrus County.

And this is not by accident. It is a fairly recent coordinated strategy statewide. Of the 83 school districts that had elections this past fall, 41 of those were partisan — marking a significant increase over the past decade. Prior to 2013, there were only 10 partisan school districts in the state. It is a thinly veiled strategy that has now entangled our students in Cabarrus County. (And the sponsors of the bill are not even Cabarrus representatives, they are from Guilford County.) Gerrymandering is bad. It allows the legislators to pick their voters. This bill seeks to gerrymander your ballot, meaning the party members would select the names to be on your general election ballot. And we have seen the results of partisan primary politics… it encourages and endorses the party purists, to the detriment of reasonable problem-solving in the middle. And this bill has been intentionally crafted so that it bypasses the governor’s approval. Pure and simple – it is a political power-grab game, and our kids are the pawns.

Some say that this bill would not change the school board. I say they are wrong. I am old enough to remember when the judges were selected in a nonpartisan election. We have seen how the courts have changed to be an extension of our tribal politics after we changed to partisan elections. I have talked with board members who serve on partisan boards of education. The number of potential candidates (especially those with educational experience) willing to play the political game is greatly diminished indeed.

As I mentioned in a letter to the editor a few years ago – I have always found the school board section of the ballot to be refreshing. There were no Ds or Rs after the names. The candidates had to win my vote through their ideas, not their affiliation. I would argue that our students are too important to turn them over to a red team or blue team. If you agree, I ask you to consider sharing that sentiment with our local representatives in Raleigh… asking them to put kids first, and the adults second.

For the kids,

Sam Treadaway

Concord