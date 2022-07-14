Sammy Kershaw out, Aaron Tippin steps in for Village Park concert

Sammy Kershaw has Covid-19 and unfortunately, is unable to perform in Kannapolis this Friday, July 15, at Village Park. However, Kannapolis Parks and Reaction was able to get Aaron Tippin in his place.

The free concert will still kickoff at 7 p.m. with Red Dirt Revival as the opening act.

Aaron Tippin is celebrating his 25th Anniversary as a Country Music Star. His concert will feature many of his hits including, “You’ve Got To Stand for Something,” “There Ain’t Nothin’ Wrong With the Radio,” “My Blue Angel,” “That’s As Close As I’ll Get to Loving You,” and “Where the Stars and Stripes and Eagles Fly.”

Country Music fans will want to return the next night, Saturday, July 16, when Tracy Lawrence will perform at Village Park. This free concert also begins at 7 p.m. with Ryan Perry as the opening act.

There will be a free public parking shuttle for both concerts. It will operate from 5-11 p.m. Visit www.kannapolisnc.gov/parking for details.

No pets or smoking please. No outside alcohol is permitted – coolers subject to inspection. Food/Drinks are available for purchase or attendees can bring their own food and nonalcoholic beverages. Lawn chairs are permitted. Children 18 & under must be accompanied by a parent/guardian