Save the date – Jiggy with the Piggy returns to Kannapolis this May

  • Updated
  • 0

KANNAPOLIS – Mark your calendars now because there is nowhere else you should be the weekend of May 4 – except at Jiggy with the Piggy! Recognized as one of the Best Southeastern Festivals in the U.S., this free event is held in downtown Kannapolis.

The Jiggy with the Piggy BBQ Competition and Festival will be May 4 through May 7.

The city’s premier festival is held annually to celebrate all things barbeque. The event includes the Jiggy 5K, more than100 arts and crafts vendors, free concerts, fireworks, Cannon Ballers Baseball games, and a People’s Choice pork tasting.

More than 100 Kansas City Barbeque Society judges will be here to judge the best barbeque in the land as teams from across the U.S. compete for significant prize monies.

Registration for teams, vendors, sponsors and volunteers is now open. Slots fill quickly, so sign up now.

For more information on the festival, registration, and all the great Jiggy fun visit www.jiggywiththepiggy.com

0 Comments

